Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai has opened to positive reviews from film critics and cinephiles. The movie is being hailed for the content with solid performances from Ajith as well as other artistes in H Vinoth-directorial flick.

Nerkonda Paarvai will release on 8 August, but the makers of the film organised a special premiere for press and film enthusiasts on Tuesday, 6 August. People, who have watched the film, have stated that the makers have tweaked the content to suit the sensibilities of the Tamil audience without diluting the content.

Check out their comments below:

Rajasekar: #NerKondaPaarvai first half - mass & class in right proportions. The pre-interval action episode is going to be a treat for #ThalaAjith fans @thisisysr

BGM ) Good tweak to the star's characterization (intelligent move by Vinoth ) compared to the original @SrBachchan's role

#NerKondaPaarvai first half- the Tamil dialogues sound like a dubbed film (wish the writing department concentrate a bit there). Otherwise, good going do far

S Abishek: It takes something else to shed the ego massage and play to the story.

When somebody like #Thala #Ajith decides to let go all that and cater to the character description, that's brilliance.

#NerKondaPaarvai is authentic and genuine

One more half to go.

@thisisysr When the entire theater would look at opportunities to erupt for #Thala #Ajith - irukku, midpoint'la Oru periya sambavam irukku

Ramesh Bala: #NerkondaPaarvai 1st Half: @thisisysr BGM Thaaru Maaru..

@ShraddhaSrinath and #BiggBossTamil #Abhirami are fab..

Enough #Thala #Ajith all thru 1st Half..

A classy movie with excellent Mass moments for Fans so far..

General audience will be hooked to the drama

Kaushik LM: #NerKondaPaarvai 1st half - Gutsy decision by #Thala #Ajith to pick this film. He lets the story, the content & other key characters to stay in the forefront. Signs of his maturity and selflessness as a star actor

And YES, there are MASS moments for fans, from our lawyer

#NerKondaPaarvai 1st half - Well done #HVinoth A faithful, high quality adaptation of #Pink. We empathize with the 3 women -

@ShraddhaSrinath is terrific

Interval block and pre-interval sequence - tharamana sambavam

#Thala #Ajith sir - the calm before the storm

Review Ram: #NerkondaPaarvai (Tamil) - Interval -

#ThalaAjith screen space is minimal & he maintains things subtly till now (except for a mass action sequence which will be celebrated by fans). The stage is set, heated courtroom arguments are about to begin!

#NerKondaPaarvaiPremierShow #NKP

A very faithful remake of #Pink. The conflict builds in a steady and detailed manner by taking its own sweet time. Casting is apt and the leading ladies have done well.

'Neat and clear' so far.