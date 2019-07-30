Meera Mitun, who was eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 recently, has spoken about the issue pertaining to grooming Abhirami Venkatachalam in the modelling field. The former reiterated that she helped the latter, while wondering why the actress and her co-contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is refusing to admit it in public.

In an interview, Abhirami said, "You will realise the truth if you do a search on Abhirami in YouTube where you will find a video in which she is seen making confession about me introducing her. In the history of 15 years of Miss South India 2016, I was the first Tamil girl to win the pageant,"

"Every title winner takes up a social cause. So, I decided to groom talents from Tamil Nadu as I want only girls from to the state to win from thereon. I used to handpick contestants and help them out. I was there to get them right opportunities. After I won, girls from Tamil Nadu won the title for the next 2-3 years," she added.

"There is no issue between us, but not sure why she refused to admit that I helped her," she claims on why Abhirami refused to admit about getting help from Meera.

Abhirami had raised objection to Meera's claim during a conversation in the Bigg Boss Tamil a few weeks ago. However, a video on YouTube has gone viral in which the Nerkonda Paarvai actress is seen thanking the latter for her support in a press meet.

"I am so happy that someone from the same field is trying to push the other person ahead... It is a great thing....thanks for that meera...[sic]" Abhirami is seen telling in the clip. The video can be seen below: