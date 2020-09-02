Devoleena Bhattacharya, who is a popular name in the television industry, rose to fame with her role as Gopi Bahu in long-running hit daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Since then, she has been part of many shows. Devoleena had also participated in Bigg Boss 13 and emerged as a strong contender of the Salman Khan show.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, India, Devoleena, who hails from Assam, spoke at length about her Bollywood aspirations and future projects.

What do you have to say about TV shoots resuming amid the pandemic? Was it a wise decision?

Yes, as the work must go on. Fresh entertainment was much needed to overcome the pandemic, to recover and get mentally fit. TV shows are quite a help. Shoots are happening in a very much secured and healthy surroundings, so it's okay. Makers are also taking into consideration if someone is struggling and not willing to work.

Given that you have played central role in TV shows, what role would you like to play in films, if offered?

As an actor, I don't want to limit myself and wish to accept challenging roles. I would love to do romance, horror and even a comic story.

Post Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13, will fans get to see you in another reality show in the near future?

Yes, I had a great experience being part of Bigg Boss 13. Will soon think of participating in something else. I'm open to it.

Tell us about your upcoming projects

Upcoming projects are a surprise for fans. There are many things scheduled but because of the pandemic, the break is getting a bit longer. But soon, surprises will line up. The count down has already begun.

Any plans to collaborate with the Assamese entertainment industry after the success of your music video Ramdhenu?

I'm all in love with the Assamese entertainment industry for sure and would love to associate myself with them again and again. Moreover, I wish if I could pursue a parallel career in both the Assamese and the Hindi entertainment industry.