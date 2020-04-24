Urvashi Dholakia changed the game of vamps and antagonist with her cunning role as Komiloka in Kasauti Zindagi Kii. Back in the days, she became a style icon for the role and dialogues that her character portrayed. Much before she turned a villain we all adored, she tickled our funny bones in the early '90s with Dekh Bhai Dekh. She then went on to do more and more work in various genres and participated in Nach Baliye 9. There is no stopping her now as she has started her own social media talk show and is successfully calling out celebs for a candid chat. If this isn't enticing for her fans, she is flattering the masses with her funny TikTok videos, which she makes with her sons. This surely sums up a happy and quarantined life of Urvashi.

In a Tete-a-Tete with International Business Times, Urvashi Dholakia spills the beans on making funny videos with her sons, her new chat show, and also reminisced how Dekh Bhai Dekh is special to her even today. She also opened up if she wants her sons to get into showbiz and lastly signed off by saying how she is enjoying her quarantine times.

Excerpts:

Tell us about your new talk show 'Trending Now With Urvashi' on social media?

This was in conceptualization for a very long time and somehow it didn't materialize. So I thought why not start it virtually but I really want to have a chat in person with the celebs.

Your first show Dekh Bhai Dekh is being telecast again on Doordarshan, any fond memories attached to it while shooting?

I am excited that millennials are getting to see such an iconic show which has been a trend-setter in the industry. It was the first show to be shot in a multi-cam setup. I am happy that all these shows are being telecast because today's generation is getting to know how television was so good even at that time and has evolved. It was a huge production, with Jaya Ji producing it and Anand Mahendru directing it. I feel privileged that I was part of it. So there is a story to it. I used to finish school by 1-1:15 in the afternoon and then travel to R.K Studios in Chembur in my school uniform. The crew would wait patiently. The whole cast and crew were like one big family, off-screen also. I used to be the quiet one as I entered the show little late but they all were very welcoming towards me.

She further went on to say...

Though I entered late in the show, funnily my character was discussed from the very first episode. For my casting, Anand sir called me in his office and made me read some random lines and the next day I started shooting. This show was and is an all-time favourite for many because it catered to all age groups from 6 years to 60 years. We were the teens, then we had people in the 30s also. So, everyone watching the show could relate to it. Working with actors like Sushma, Naveen, Bhavna, Shekhar Suman was an outstanding experience. I would want Dekh Bhai Dekh to be remade with the same cast in the present scenario that would be fun to what I guess.

What do you have to say about your Komolika meme that is trending?

It's very funny and I even shared it on my Instagram.

After Dekh Bhai Dekh, do you want your show Kasautii Zindagi Kay to re-run?

The new Kasauti is already airing so guess, the Kasauti that I was part off will telecast after a decade. (laughs)

Do you want your son to foray into Bollywood?

Yes, I have always left it on them to choose their career. They just walked the ramp before the quarantine started. If they want to get into acting, they are more than welcome to be there. As a mother, I will fully support them.

Lastly, how is it to enter the world of social media with TikTok videos?