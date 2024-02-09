Restrictions for domestic tourists have been removed from all most restricted areas, except a few pockets along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LoC) in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha about the Government's plan to make all the forbidden zones accessible to tourists in Ladakh, Minister of State for Tourism G Kishan Reddy said that most of the restricted areas have been opened for domestic tourists.

"The Union Territory administration Administration vide Notification S.O. 30 dated 6th August 2021 has removed the requirement of a permit for visiting restricted areas for domestic tourists. As on date the whole of Ladakh except a few pockets along the LAC and LoC, for security reasons, are open for domestic tourists.

Permit must for foreigners to visit restricted areas in Ladakh

The Minister, however, said that the permit for foreigners is still a requirement to visit the restricted areas within the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The UT Administration in collaboration with the concerned security forces has established police check posts at spots identified collectively.

Further, the UT Administration issues advisories from time to time regarding precautions to be taken for health reasons, safety, and security.

"Forbidden areas" were opened for tourists in 2023

The administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh in 2023 announced to opening of many forbidden zones for tourists.

Many of these areas are located near the LoC and LAC so tourists were not allowed to visit these spots due to security reasons.

To attract tourism, the UT administration has decided to allow tourists to visit Marsimik La, Tsogtsalo, and Chang Chenmo regions.

Some spots near the patrolling points of the Pangong Lake in the Chang Chenmo sector were opened for bikers by the administration.

In May 2023, the Ladakh Tourism Department issued a notice in which it was clearly mentioned that the Siachen Glacier base camp has opened for domestic tourists without need of permission from the Indian Army.

However, the Leh administration will continue charging ecological fees from the tourists.

Leh, and Kargil are identified as tourist destinations in the Swadesh Darshan scheme

The MoS Tourism further said that the Ministry of Tourism has revamped its Swadesh Darshan Scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) with the objective of developing sustainable and responsible destinations.

'Leh' and 'Kargil' have been identified as destinations for development under SD2.0 in the UT of Ladakh.

"Financial assistance has been provided to the UT of Ladakh for organizing 'Losar Festivals' for an amount of Rs.15.00 Lakh under Domestic Promotion & Publicity including Hospitality (DPPH) Scheme", he said

The Ministry of Tourism has been promoting the UT of Ladakh and its various tourism products on the Incredible India website and through the social media handles of the Ministry of Tourism.

The Ministry has been showcasing Ladakh in the India pavilion at international travel fairs and exhibitions, held overseas.