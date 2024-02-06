The estimated population of black-necked cranes across the country is about 80, of which 66–69 were found in the Union Territory of Ladakh only.

According to data shared by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change regarding the population of the Black-necked Crane, a rare bird species found in the country, the Wildlife Institute of India and the Zoological Survey of India have been carrying out the assessment of the Black-necked Cranes.

As per the survey conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India in the Ladakh region, the population size of black-necked cranes was around 66–69 individuals. In Arunachal Pradesh, a small population of approximately 11 individuals arrives during the winter months.

Black-necked Crane is the "State Bird" of Ladakh

Two years after getting Union Territory (UT) status following the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Ladakh administration in September 2021 declared Black-necked Crane as a "State Bird."

Importantly, the "Black Necked Crane" was the state bird of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. It is found only in the mountainous region of Ladakh so the UT administration has notified it as a "State Bird".

Classified as one of the 15 critically endangered species of birds in India, the "Black-Necked Crane" is a tall bird with a height of about 1.35 m, a wingspan of about 2-2.5m, and weighs about 6-8 kg with a bright red crown on the head. Usually seen in pairs, their courtship dance has inspired one of Ladakh's famous folk dances – Chartses.

Black-necked Crane signs good luck

Ladakhis believe that a sighting of the black-necked crane is a sign of good luck. For residents of Ladakh, the Black-Necked Crane is held in high regard. Its mating dance is an important part of every cultural program and festival, and many monasteries feature paintings of the crane alongside other spiritual art.

Steps taken to protect endangered bird species

The Black-necked Crane (Grus nigricollis) is listed in Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, thereby giving them the highest degree of protection.

The species is also listed in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and the Convention on Conservation of Migratory Species.

The important habitats of the black-necked crane have been notified as Protected Areas, for example, Changthang Sanctuary, Ladakh.

The Tso Kar Wetlands Complex, an important foraging and breeding ground for black-necked cranes, was designated a Ramsar Site in December 2020.

The National Wildlife Action Plan (2017-2031) released by the Ministry in October 2017 provides for specific Chapters and priority actions on various aspects of wildlife conservation, conservation of threatened species, mitigating human-wildlife conflict, conservation of inland and coastal and marine ecosystems, landscape-level conservation, etc.

Centre provides financial assistance to state governments

The Central Government provides financial assistance to state and union territory governments under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme 'Development of Wildlife Habitats' for the management of wildlife and its habitat in the country.

In accordance with provisions contained under Section 33 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, the Ministry has issued guidelines for the process of management planning for Protected Areas.

The Government of India has initiated the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) programme, which aims to generate public awareness about the environment and conservation.

Important days such as World Wildlife Day, Wetlands Day, Migratory Bird Day, etc., and Wildlife Week are celebrated to bring in more awareness of wildlife and biodiversity among the public.