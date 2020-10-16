The recent reports of Aditya Narayan revealing that he has only 18, 000 left in his account due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown; sent shockwaves across the nation. The talented singer not only is the son of the famous singer, Udit Narayan but also is quite popular professionally.

The singer had revealed in an interview that he had used up all his savings and had less than 20,000 left with him. However, the singer has now called the reports "exaggerated".

Talking to Indian Express, the Tattad Tattad singer has now said, "I was shocked when so many people started calling me after the report. I must, however, admit that I was also touched because a lot of friends in the industry offered help. That goes to show that they genuinely care for me. It's unprecedented times, and none of us had ever imagined sitting at home for months. I did face a tough time like many others, but I am not bankrupt. Everything is fine now, and I hope things take a turn for the better from here."

Aditya Narayan, who is all set to tie-the-knot by the year-end with girlfriend Shweta Agarwal also said that he is a wise spender and would never reach such a point. Aditya also revealed that his in-laws also got worried about reading the reports. He said, "And whatever time I get, we are trying our best to get the wedding prep done.

We want to maintain all the guidelines, so, for now, it's just 50 people. That has left all of us scratching our head harder (laughs). Shweta and I have known each other for more than a decade now, and we plan to have a simple wedding in a temple. We will await the new protocols by the end of the month to finalise on other things. It's so funny that after the latest news reports, even my Sasural wale (in-laws) got worried and started panic calling me."