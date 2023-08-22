Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao broke our hearts when the duo announced their separation back in July, 2021. The two parted ways mutually but continue to co-parent their kid and even have a friendly equation. Aamir Khan's first wife – Reena Dutta and second wife – Kiran Rao were recently spotted together at a book launch event. The two ladies seemed to be having a great time as they laughed and posed for the paparazzi.

Social media reacts

Aamir Khan was also present at the event. Social media was unable to digest this camaraderie and came up with some hilarious and some not so funny comments. Let's take a look. "Aamir khan se divorce leke dono kitni khush hain (How happy both are after divorcing Aamir)," wrote one user. "How can they behave so normally to each other! Both are Amir's ex though," asked another user. "Seems like they are so happy to be rid of aamir khan," a social media user opined.

"How many wives does he have?" asked another social media user. "Both laughing and thinking dono ki kat gayi abb sana ki baari hein (Both happy thinking its now Sanas turn)," read one more comment. "Amir Khan se shadi karne ke bad sabke bal (hair) kam ho jate hai kya (Does everyone lose hair after marrying Aamir Khan)?" asked a user. "Ex wife's club," another one took a dig.

Aamir and Kiran's divorce statement

"In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does," the two had written in a joint statement.