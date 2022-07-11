Luis Echeverria Alvarez, the former president of Mexico who served from 1970 to 1976, died at the age of 100, his son Benito Echeverria told Xinhua news agency.

The former leader died at his home in Cuernavaca, the capital city of Morelos state located in south central Mexico, his son said on Saturday.

Insumbent President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent via Twitter his "respectful condolences" to the former leader's family and friends.

Luis Echeverria Alvarez, a career lawyer and member of Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party, made the country's international relations a priority and was known, among other things, for promoting the Charter of Economic Rights and Duties of States at the UN in 1972.