Former IPS officer K Annamalai, known as the 'Singham' of Karnataka, has finally announced that he is ready to enter politics from Tamil Nadu. The 34-year old wants to contest the next assembly election which is scheduled to be held in 2021.

'I want to bring some positive changes to the system'

He made his plans official during an interactive session on his Facebook on Sunday, 17 May. Annamalai, who is running a foundation (We the Leader Foundation) which helps the rural youths to improve their leadership skills, said, "I am planning to enter Tamil Nadu politics soon, maybe in another two-three months. And I am planning to contest the 2021 assembly elections which will be held in April-May. I want to bring some positive changes to the system,"

Annamalai's Book Agents of Change – How life in Khakhi made me

Currently, he is writing a book titled Agents of Change – How life in Khakhi made me. "I have taken time to finish off this book. In another 2 months, you can expect it to be released," K Annamalai stated indicating that he invested much time on completing on it during the lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak.

When a follower asked the reason why he resigned as the DCP of Bengaluru South. K Annamalai said that he was in the police department for 10 years and he cannot be in the service for rest of his life since he wants to something big in his life, apart from his wish to spend more time with his family.

The reason why he quit IPS

He says, "I also want to get into agriculture. I am entering Tamil Nadu politics and I believe I can make a difference. I want to change the system to create a better environment for the officers. I am not thinking much about right and wrong; we just have one life. We should do what we think is right. I served 10 years in the police department as SP and DCP. Now, I am running a foundation which works at the grassroot level.

Explaining further, the ex-cop said, "Afterall it is not our system. When the time is up, we should leave the system. I would not like to retire after working in the system for 35 years," He added that every individual views life differently and he wishes to bring changes to the system.

K Annamalai, who is a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a 2011 batch IPS officer, hailing from Karur in Tamil Nadu. His career started as an assistant superintendent of police in Karkala sub-division in 2013. Later, he served superintendent of police in Udupi and Chikmagalur districts.

His honesty and commitment towards work won him a lot of public love in the places where he worked. He put in his papers in May 2019.