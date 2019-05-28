Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bangalore South) K Annamalai reportedly submitted his resignation on Tuesday and may join politics. Confirming his resignation in a letter available on social media addressed to friends and well-wishers, he stated that he had made the decision after "a long and thoughtful six months" and the job of a policeman is "closest to God".

The IPS officer, popularly known as Singham of Karnataka, stated that his visit to Kailash Manasarovar was an "eyeopener" that helped him find clarity in his "priorities in life". He also said that the death of Madhukar Shetty was instrumental in examining his own life. He reveals that he planned his resignation keeping the Lok Sabha elections in mind as he wanted to avoid any inconvenience to the government.

Speculations regarding joining politics remained ambiguous as he wrote that he will focus on being a "good father" to his son and "get into farming".

However, his colleague and the Director General of Police, Railways (Bangalore region), D Roopa Moudgil revealed that Annamalai will join politics in the future.

Spoke to Annamalai, IPS .@DCPSouthBCP. He has tendered resignation today. He is plunging into politics. It requires guts, boldness to leave cushy, secure , hard earned IPS job. Its heartening to see such achievers n youngsters diving into politics. Wishing him all the best. — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) May 28, 2019

Hailing from Karur in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai began his career as Assistant Superintended of Police (ASP) of Karkala sub-division in 2013. He later became Superintendent of Police (SP) of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts.