Ex-IAF chief, Shell India's former head to join IndiGo board as independent directors [details]

IndiGo, the low-cost carrier owned by InterGlobe Aviation, has announced the appointment of former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and former chief of Shell India Vikram Singh as the board's Independent Non-Executive Directors. These appointments are subject to approval of the board and security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

Mehta's appointment comes as Anupam Khanna's second term came to an end on March 26 and his position on the Board had been vacant. As for Dhanoa, he will be filling in the vacancy of former SEBI chief Meleveetil Damodaran, who is retiring as an Independent Director on May 3, 2022, upon attaining 75 years of age.

Speaking about the appointments, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said: "All of us at IndiGo are absolutely thrilled to have two such distinguished personalities join our Board. Mehta brings years of experience running major corporations and a wealth of knowledge from working on some of the leading Boards in India. We will gain immensely from Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa's exemplary leadership and crisis management skills. We look forward to the guidance and counsel of these two very special people."

Who is BS Dhanoa?

Air Chief Marshall BS Dhanoa was IAF chief from January 1, 2017, till September 30, 2019. During his tenure as IAF chief, he led the IAF in the airstrike over the Balakot terror camp in Pakistan in February 2019. He has an illustrious career in the force, which started in 1978 when he was commissioned in the Fighter Stream of the IAF.

BS Dhanoa graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru University in 1977 and completed M. Sc. in Defence Studies from Madras University. He even served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of South-Western Air Command before taking over as the Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS) in May 2015.

Dhanoa has been awarded many medals, including Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2016. Under his leadership, the first squadron was the most decorated unit of the IAF during the Kargil conflict.

"Delighted to be on the immensely talented Board of IndiGo, the market leader in civil aviation of our country with an inherent belief in performance and safety, values I cherished the most during my service in the IAF," Dhanoa said.

Dhanoa is currently an Independent Director on the Board of Hero MotoCorp.

Who is Vikram Singh Mehta?

Vikram Singh Mehta is currently the Chairman and Distinguished Fellow of CSEP (Centre for Social and Economic Progress). Besides, he is also an Independent Director on Boards of various companies, including Larsen and Toubro Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, HT Media Ltd and Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company, Overseers of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, and the Global Advisory Board of Macro Advisory Partners.

"I am delighted and honored to be invited to join the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Limited. I have for long admired the success of its low-cost, courteous, efficient and on-time offering from the outside. I now look forward to seeing it cross new frontiers, from the inside," said Mehta

Mehta, during his spanning career, has received many awards, including Asia House's "Businessmen Of The Year" award in 2010 and Asia Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability's Award for "Best Independent Director" in India in 2016.