Hollywood star Ewan McGregor is all set to play the late British mountaineering legend George Mallory in the upcoming adventure drama "Everest".

The film is directed by "The Bourne Identity" helmer Doug Liman and written for the screen by "Up In The Air" writer Sheldon Turner, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Mark Strong and Sam Heughan will essay important roles in the film, while cinematographer Martin Ruhe, Oscar-winning composer T. Bone Burnett and production designer Oliver Scholl are also associated with the project.

"Everest" will be introduced to buyers at the Cannes Virtual Market during the prestigious Cannes film festival, being held this year from July 6 to 17. Shooting for the film begins in January next year, in the UK and Italy, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Who is George Mallory?

George Mallory was an English mountaineer who took part in the first three British expeditions to Mount Everest in the early 1920s. In 1924 expedition, Mallory and his climbing partner, Andrew Irvine, disappeared on the northeast ridge of Everest.

Mallory's body was discovered on 1st May 1999 by an expedition that had set out to search for the climbers' remains. It remains a mystery whether Mallory and Irvine had reached the summit before they died. If so, they would become the first to climb Mt Everest successfully.