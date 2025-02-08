Urvashi Rautela might be in the limelight more over her statements than her performances but the diva never minces her words. Basking in success of Daaku Maharaaj, the Himachali beauty has always been proud of her Pahadi roots and natural beauty. The former Miss India Universe recently shared her two cents on actresses choosing to go under the knife and get botox, fillers etc.

Urvashi called getting botox a personal decision but added that there are many disadvantages to it. She added how if a female gets it done, after some time one can see it sagging. "See, botox, about this thing I would say there are a lot of disadvantages also attached with it," she told Hindirush.

Disadvantages of going under the knife

"Jab bhi koi ladki ya female woh karayegi, so after a point aap dekhenge woh sab cheezein latak jaati hain. Phir aap unko fix karne ke liye dobara usko karayenge, phir uske kuch side effects aate hain... phir aap kuch karayenge, phir side effects aate hain. It is a personal decision. (When a girl or a female gets it done, after a point you would see everything sagging. Then to get that rectified you again have to do it and there comes the side effects)," she mentioned.

Urvashi Rautela on being a pahadi beauty

Urvashi further said that people from the Himalayas don't need anything artificial of this sort. She also mentioned that while her father and mother are both very beautiful, her grandmother resembles Vyjyanthimala in her beauty. She also called herself 'pahadi beauty'.

"Touchwood, to each their own, it's a personal decision, but because I was a science student and mera humesha se yeh raha hai ki scientifically sab cheezon ke peeche jaanna... kya components hai iske andar, kya ingredients hai, kya side effects hai... aur bhi bahut saari cheezein aa gayi hain market mein. Aap jayenge Ozempic aa gaya hai abhi market mein. There's Mounjaro in the market. Everybody is going crazy about it. Har kisi ko woh chahiye but kya kabhi kisi ne koshish kari ki uske side effects aur disadvantages kya hain?" she mentioned.

(I have been a science student and had always had that have to go after everything scientifically about what is the ingredient, component, side effects etc. There are many things have have come into the market like ozempic, mounjaro and everyone wants it. But has anyone tried to understand the side effects or the disadvantages that come with it?)