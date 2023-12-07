A lot of revelations were made about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's grand wedding ceremony on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan. Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani were the guests in the recent episode and shared many tid bits about their respective weddings. Karan Johar revealed that Kiara was getting 'gaalis' from people at her own wedding.

Kiara late to the wedding

Karan revealed that Kiara was immensely late for the wedding and the hot temperature was taking a toll on the baraat. He said that the baraat came in full excitement and danced in that hot weather. However, after dancing for hours, they were all fed up and wanted Kiara to come fast.

"You know how Punjabis are at the baaraat. The baaraat was filled with such vigour and energy which kept increasing. But then it reached a point where we were like, koi Kiara ko bulaao ab. Kab aayegi," KJo revealed.

"It was getting so hot and all of us were tired. Everyone was actually giving gaalis to Kiara but when she came, she was looking so beautiful that it was all forgotten," he further said. In her defense, Kiara said that it was the "earliest baraat" ever. She also added that there were some last minute problems in her outfit that led to the delay.

Why the delay

"Ya and it was from all over. There was some issue happening with my outfit and I got ready very late. So, I couldn't even click photos with my bridesmaids. My friends have actually posted their photo saying, "We swear there was a bride," because they posed without me and I didn't get click photos with them. So, everyone was like angry on me," she said.

It was also revealed on the show that Sidharth Malhotra's gesture towards his watch was real and it was later edited into the video. Kiara also revealed that after the wedding, she was calling Sidharth's parents as "uncle" and "aunty". But, they insisted on her calling them "mom" and "dad", which she then started calling them.

Kiara went on to reveal that Sidharth Malhotra calls his mother "mil" and father "fil" as they are too young in age and almost like buddies to him. Sidharth proposed to Kiara in a grand Shershaah style in Rome. He had tasked his nephew with taking pictures and videos of the moment, hiding under a bush. Kiara revealed that she had dropped hints about the kind of proposal she wanted and her ring preference and Sidharth implemented quite a lot of that in the proposal.