After being appointed as Team India's head coach on Monday, Gautam Gambhir spoke at a press conference about his camaraderie with Virat Kohli, with whom he has had multiple on-field clashes in the IPL. He also shed light on Hardik Pandya's fitness.

'Good for the TRP, but my relationship is not public': Gautam Gambhir

"I share a very good relationship off the field and will continue to do that. But yes, to make it more public what kind of a relationship... I think it's between two individuals. Good for the TRP, but my relationship is not public," he told reporters during his first press conference as Team India head coach.

He added, "What kind of a relationship I share with Virat Kohli... I think it's between two mature individuals. On the field, everyone has got the right to fight for their own jersey and come back to a winning dressing room."

Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli:



- He's a World Class athlete.

- He's a World Class Batsman.

- He's choice, can play 2027 WC.

- I shared a great relationship with him.

- We talk and exchange messages.

- Both wants betterment of Indian cricket.

- We both work together for India. pic.twitter.com/ow4aw5vHYO — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) July 22, 2024

Gambhir revealed that he has had a lot of chats with Virat Kohli since the time he was appointed as Team India's head coach.

?Gautam Gambhir : "Good for TRP. But My relationship with Virat Kohli is not public. It's between 2 matured individuals. As I have said before everyone has got the right to fight for their own team. Now we are representing India.."



Ajit Agarkar Gautam Gambhir #WorldCup2027 pic.twitter.com/HWYbSfG5k5 — Pavan Raj Singh (मोदी का परिवार) (@Pavan06Pilot) July 22, 2024

"I've had a lot of chats with him... we've shared messages. It's not important what we discussed; how many chats have I had with him, after my announcement or before my announcement, during the game, after the games?" he said.

"Just because we want headlines, he is a thorough professional, he is a world-class player. Hopefully, we can work together really well. Our job is to make the country proud together. We are representing more than a billion people. We have got to be on the same page," Gambhir added.

In his first public appearance as the India head coach, Gautam Gambhir spoke about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – the two veterans of India's men's cricket. Also, he shared that the duo featured in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Mumbai | On Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Indian Men's cricket team head coach, Gautam Gambhir says, "I think they've shown what they can deliver on the big stage whether it was the T20 World Cup and in the 50 over World cup as well. I think both those guys have got a lot of… pic.twitter.com/rZ0zjMF3hB — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2024

Clashes between Gautam and Kohli

During IPL 2023, when Gautam was mentoring for Lucknow Giants, and Virat was playing against LSG for RCB, the first clash between Kohli and Gambhir happened during the LSG VS RCB match in 2023. Gambhir and Kohli entered into a heated argument on the field after the RCB skipper was dismissed for 35 in a chase. Kohli, walking back to the dugout, returned briefly to have a heated argument with his

In another incident, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by one wicket. Gautam Gambhir, who was present in the LSG dugout as the team mentor and a former India batter, silenced the home crowd by putting a finger on his lips in response.

Kohli returned the gesture to the Lucknow crowd after an 18-run win. An on-field tussle with LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq then carried on after the game. Kohli and LSG's Kyle Mayers had a chat, when Gambhir intervened and pulled his player away from the RCB batter. After this, Kohli and Gambhir had a heated exchange, prompting a host of players from both teams to hop in and control the situation.