This just may be the catharsis in disguise which we all are waiting at this point of time. Following the last few weeks of his chaotic presidency, characterized by lies of election fraud, a second impeachment and a riot at the Capitol, the removal of Trump's highest skyscrapers, which he also named as the 'eighth wonder of the world', from the skyline of Atlantic City in New Jersey is symbolic of his departure with a little bang especially now that he's finally out of office.

Other than groping the attention of the people, 'The Falling' has promoted a "once in a lifetime" experience to the bidders to compete for a front-row seat to watch the demolition of the vacant plaza that once featured the former president's name in glowing red letters, shining bright in the night sky of the coastal skyline of the resort city.

Remains of Trump's casino empire

Designed by architect Martin Stern Jr. and owned by Trump Entertainment Resorts, the Trump Plaza was a hotel and casino on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City that operated from May 15, 1984 until September 16, 2014.

With 906 rooms, the skyscraper was one of three renowned casinos of the city with the name of the former president, including the Trump Taj Mahal, which is now the Hard Rock Café, and Trump Marina, now known as the Golden Nugget.

But following three decades in business, the Trump Plaza had to close its doors in 2014 due to bankruptcy. However, the property was brought by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who has also been in despair for years, with chunks of concrete falling to the street.

Not far away, the Marina Hotel Casino was sold at a major loss in 2011 and has been renamed as the Golden Nugget since then. In addition, the Trump Taj Mahal has also been placed under a new ownership.

The end of Trump era

The city's mayor announced last week that the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino will be wiped off the Atlantic City skyline at 9 a.m. (local time) on February 17.

"It's a great day out here in Atlantic City," Mayor Marty Small said during a press conference on Thursday.

"This has been a tedious process," the Mayor added.

The Trump Plaza property had become an eyesore sitting on a prime sea-facing location and hampering the real estate development of the city.

The event was originally scheduled to take place by the end of this month, but a disagreement between city officials and the building owner regarding a separate charity auction pushed it a few weeks later.

Auction to push the 'blow' button

The Jersey coastal town was planning in December to hold an auction, a chance to push the 'blow' button that will set off the implosion of the now-closed Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino. Authorities had planned to donate the money raised to the Boys and Girls Club which serves nearly 1,200 children per year.

But auctions have been scrapped as of now after Icahn opposed the plan citing safety concerns and sent a cease-and-desist order against the auction, saying a member of the public placed so close to the demolition could be injured by flying debris, according to CBS News reports.

The original auction plan garnered wide attention especially after porn star Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with Trump many years ago, said she herself wanted to push the 'blow' button first. "I really want to do it... and we all know I'm good at pressing buttons," she had said in a tweet.

However, Mayor Small has announced a separate auction next Thursday for the pre-booking 10 seats at The Hard Rock and Ocean casinos, from where each bidder would be able to enjoy a front-row view of the demolition along with perks of enjoying a one-night stay and dinner for two.

It becomes evident that Donald Trump may have left the White House, despite trying every effort either by hook or crook to overturn the results of November 3 elections, but he would not fade away so quickly especially due to a range of civil and criminal legal actions related to his family's businesses and his activities before he took office. Amid the losses, in case his wife Melania's divorce rumours turn out to be reality it would add on further to his legal jeopardy and business challenges.