Indian wicket-keeper and batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni garners a huge fan following. The batter has a fetish for bikes. Recently, Mahi changed his hairstyle and his new semi-long hair is winning the internet. On the IPL front, Mahi's team has lost two matches, one with DC and another with SRH.

But that doesn't stop Mahi's fans from loving him.

Every masterpiece has it's cheap copy — ?Λ??? (@82destruction) April 5, 2024

Recently, Mahi was seen in an advertisement riding an electric bicycle made in India. Now the video of the advertisement has also come out, where Dhoni can be seen singing the popular Falguni Pathak song – "Bole jo koyal".

Ever since the video went viral, especially the clip Bole jo Koyal, the internet cannot stop raving about it.

On loop tbh????

Love his voice man — ` (@bdrijalab) April 5, 2024

A clip shows, that as soon as soon as he reaches the 'Bole Jo Koyal...' part, the former Chennai Super Kings captain is accompanied by two animated 'koyals'.

This brand just literally made our day. ?❤️



EMotorad - you've won all our hearts today for this Ad featuring MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/gEhc5KtSsq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 5, 2024

The ad ends with the birds calling Dhoni 'Thala for a reason'.

With 'Bole Jo Koyal' which is a popular song sung by Falguni Pathak, Dhoni crooning those lines has filled the internet with memes.

Acha hai mein behra hon pic.twitter.com/6hiFnFWF6r — Ajab Niazi (@niazi_54) April 5, 2024

A netizen even posted Dhoni's old video where he was dancing to the original song.

Another wrote, "Thala for a reason."

The third user wrote, " Bole jo Koyal now has a male version.."

Some were not happy with Dhoni doing this and slammed the wicketkeeper-batter.

It was a lot of fun watching this ad. It's a pleasure to see how much Dhoni can act and sing in a good voice. — Ali?? (@alii3910) April 5, 2024

The fourth user wrote, "Daksh wrote, "Every masterpiece has its cheap copy."

Ad of the year 2024!



I know it’s early days. I also know there are many strong contenders! But none, as cool as this!



Dhoni X Bole Jo Koyal!



As they, say Thala for a Reason :)



Big shout out to the agency - One Hand Clap



Love what new agencies are bringing! #Dhoni #Thala pic.twitter.com/LpF6sjIpkp — Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) April 5, 2024

IPL 2024 innings so far for Dhoni

During DC v DC, Dhoni came on the field to bat after IPL 2023. The 42-year-old smashed a 17-ball 36 against Delhi. Despite CSK losing, fans were in for a treat seeing Dhoni.

Fans were reminded of Dhoni's vintage style. Dhoni hit 3 sixes and 4 boundaries, including 20 runs in the final over against DC pacer Anrich Norjte.

CSK took on SunRisers in Hyderabad in their fourth match of the IPL 2024 season on Friday, they lost to SRH.