'Cringe male version': MS Dhoni croons Falguni Pathak's 'Bole Jo Koyal' in new ad; leaves internet divided
'Cringe male version': MS Dhoni croons Falguni Pathak's 'Bole Jo Koyal' in new ad; leaves internet divided

Indian wicket-keeper and batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni garners a huge fan following. The batter has a fetish for bikes. Recently, Mahi changed his hairstyle and his new semi-long hair is winning the internet. On the IPL front, Mahi's team has lost two matches, one with DC and another with SRH.

But that doesn't stop Mahi's fans from loving him.

Recently, Mahi was seen in an advertisement riding an electric bicycle made in India. Now the video of the advertisement has also come out, where Dhoni can be seen singing the popular Falguni Pathak song – "Bole jo koyal".

Ever since the video went viral, especially the clip Bole jo Koyal, the internet cannot stop raving about it.

A clip shows, that as soon as soon as he reaches the 'Bole Jo Koyal...' part, the former Chennai Super Kings captain is accompanied by two animated 'koyals'.

The ad ends with the birds calling Dhoni 'Thala for a reason'.

With 'Bole Jo Koyal' which is a popular song sung by Falguni Pathak, Dhoni crooning those lines has filled the internet with memes.

Take a look at the comments.

A netizen even posted Dhoni's old video where he was dancing to the original song.

Ms dhoni- CSK
Ms dhoni- CSK

Another wrote, "Thala for a reason."

Ms dhoni- CSK
Ms dhoni- CSK

The third user wrote, " Bole jo Koyal now has a male version.."

Some were not happy with Dhoni doing this and slammed the wicketkeeper-batter.

The fourth user wrote, "Daksh wrote, "Every masterpiece has its cheap copy."

IPL 2024 innings so far for Dhoni

During DC v DC, Dhoni came on the field to bat after IPL 2023. The 42-year-old smashed a 17-ball 36 against Delhi. Despite CSK losing, fans were in for a treat seeing Dhoni.

Ms dhoni- CSK
Ms dhoni- CSK

Fans were reminded of Dhoni's vintage style. Dhoni hit 3 sixes and 4 boundaries, including 20 runs in the final over against DC pacer Anrich Norjte.

CSK took on SunRisers in Hyderabad in their fourth match of the IPL 2024 season on Friday, they lost to SRH.

Also Read