Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a series of rail-road development projects for Kanyakumari and Tamil Nadu. These projects will play a vital role in enhancing rail and road connectivity within Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi also flagged off the Tejas Express between Madurai-Chennai via video conference facility. This will provide faster connectivity between the two cities. Also, PM Mod laid foundation stones for the restoration of Rail Connectivity between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi (17.20 km) at a cost of Rs 208 crore and for construction of a new bridge at Pamban Viaduct (2.05 Km) at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

Addressing a public meeting in Kanyakumari, PM Modi said, "India's first defence minister is from Tamil Nadu and IAF pilot Abhinandan is also from Tamil Nadu, we are proud of them."

India is the fastest growing economy in the world. Ayushman Bharat is the biggest scheme in the world, says PM Modi.

"India of the 21st century has to work with speed and scale, which is what the NDA government is doing. Recently, PM Kisan yojana was launched which was announced in the budget," said PM Modi.

In 2014, it was after thirty years that a party got a full majority in the Parliament. The people's message was clear - they wanted a Government that takes bold and tough decisions, says PM Modi.

Slamming the Opposition, PM Modi said, "After 30 years, a stable government with a parliamentary majority is here. People wanted honesty not dynasty, security not surrender, opportunities not hurdles. People wanted progress, not policy paralysis. People wanted opportunities, not obstacles. People wanted security not stagnation. People wanted inclusive growth, not vote bank politics."

"There was a time when the news reports would read- Air Force wanted to do surgical strike after 26/11 but UPA blocked it. Today, we are in an era where the news reads- Armed forces have full freedom to do what they want," he said.

"Sadly, a few parties, guided by Modi hatred have started hating India.The world is supporting India's fight against terror but a few parties suspect our fight against terror. I want to tell them- Modi will come and go, India will remain. Please stop weakening India to strengthen your own politics," said PM Modi.

Further slamming the Opposition, PM Modi said, "We are Indians first when it comes to national security and Indians united on this. The famous recounting minister insulted the minister, now, he is before the court for bail as he is the case with the first family of his party. Congress promoted an economic culture of favouring friends."

Security has been heightened in the state ahead of the visit with the deployment of police in large numbers.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, minister of State for shipping and finance Pon Radhakrishnan and many state ministers took part in the event.