Even as the Congress government celebrated the completion of one year in office in Karnataka on Monday mentioning the "achievements" of his government, the BJP attacked the grand old party over its alleged misrule and failures in law and order.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Our government has successfully entered its second year in office with the blessings of seven and a half crore people of Karnataka."

"Every family belonging to the economically weaker sections can save Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 because of the guarantee schemes.

The upper middle class is also able to save Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000," the Chief Minister said. "We dream of protecting the interests of the land, its resources, and cultural identity while making Karnataka a model of all round development and equality at the global level," CM Siddaramaiah said.

Deputy CM and Karnataka Congress President D. K. Shivakumar expressed his happiness over the completion of one year, claiming that the government has fulfilled the aspirations of the people.

Silicon Beach

On IT front, Karnataka is embracing emerging technology hubs such as the Mangaluru region (which includes a 300-km coastline from Mangaluru in the south to the Goa border in the north) is set to play a significant role in contributing to this Techade of growth.

Presenting the 'Silicon Beach Programme' concept to the audience, at an event organised by Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) and TiE-Mangaluru chapter, Rohith Bhat, Founding President of TiE-Mangaluru said India's technology-led exports are projected to surge significantly in the next ten years.

The Silicon Beach Programme seeks to harness IT resources, talent, and infrastructure along the 300-km-long Karnataka coast to craft world-class services and products. Bhat said 'Silicon Beach of India' already has eight technology companies with over a thousand employees each, exporting a cumulative value of $375 million annually.

(With inputs from IANS)