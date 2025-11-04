Bigg Boss 19 might have limited contestants inside the house now but that doesn't stop it from throwing curveballs at the audience. A new twist about Malti and Amaal knowing each other before entering the reality show has left everyone shocked. Malti spoke about how she and Amaal used to exchange messages and had even met much before all this.

What went down

It all started when Shehbaz Badesha reacted to being called "insecure" about his friendship with Amaal Malik. Shehbaz questioned Malti about her own equation with the singer-composer despite meeting him for just 5 mins. This left Chahar shocked who blurted out that they had known each other pretty well than just 5 minutes before all of this.

Malti then walked upto Amaal and confronted him about lying about their equation to the contestants inside the BB house. She reminded him how they had decided that they would say that they had met at a "party" and that would be the version they would go with inside the house. She added how even her father knew about the two of them.

Shehbaz - Neelam try to decode

Amaal tried to stop the diva from speaking further into this by adding how he doesn't want to be a part of anyone's conversations inside the house. However, it didn't take housemates and the people watching the show to join the dots and see what Malti truly meant.

Shehnaz and Neelam were also seen discussing how Amaal called Tanya his "sister" and stays away from the women inside the house as he has feelings for someone outside the house. Neelam added that Amaal is "scared" of ruining the prospect of that relationship and thus maintains distance from the women of the house.