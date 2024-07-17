Even after a few days of their wedding, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding festivities are far from over. After blessing ceremony and reception, the couple is now headed to Jamnagar to seek blessings. In the last few days since the pre-wedding functions began, the Ambani ladies have left the world dazzled.

From wearing unique stones, costliest of diamonds, rarest of gems to the most elaborate outfits; Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant have enchanted the world with their style file. However, at an occasion or two, we did see the ladies repeating some of the outfits and jewellery as well.

Radhika pays homage to heirloom jewellery

While Radhika Merchant dazzled the world with her exquisite diamond collections, for her wedding day, she chose to pay homage to her family jewellery. Merchant re-wore the jewellery set worn by her sister at her wedding back in 2020. The heirloom jewellery was passed on from Radhika's grandmother to her mother and now both the sisters honoured the tradition by wearing it on their wedding day.

Shloka Mehta also opted for sustainable fashion by re-wearing her wedding lehenga. The Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga was lightly altered to give it a hint of pink for Shloka to wear it again for brother-in-law's wedding ceremony. "We wanted to create a special look that celebrates love and what better than @shloka11's own wedding lehenga. We decided to change the undertone to pink for a fresh look," a post from the stylists read.

Isha Ambani also chose to re-wear her ginormous diamond necklace for brother's wedding festivities two times in a row. The pictures of the Ambani ladies repeating outfits and jewellery have made the common people feel a little relatable.