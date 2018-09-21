Social media has faced harsh criticism in Europe due to their penetration and unethical business practices, bringing about weighty fines handed down to a few companies.

Seven months after they were told to comply with the user protection terms according to the EU regulations, both Facebook and Twitter presently haven't yet addressed these issues, the European Commission said on Thursday.

Interestingly, Airbnb rolled out the updates after being asked to do so three months ago, European Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova stated, as per Reuters.

"If we don't see progress, the sanctions will come," she told a news conference. "This is quite clear. We cannot negotiate forever, we need to see the results."

Twitter must make the vital changes by year-end, a Commission representative said, if not, then sanctions could be forced by consumer bodies.

The Commission has said it was concerned in regards to the liabilities of the companies and how their users are educated about content removal or contract terminations.

Facebook said it had officially rolled out various updates and would keep on cooperating with the authorities on the matter.

"We updated Facebook's terms of service in May and included the vast majority of changes the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network and the European Commission had proposed at that point," the company said in a statement.

"Our terms are now much clearer on what is and what isn't allowed on Facebook and on the options people have."