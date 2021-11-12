Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that alien existence on earth is real. According to these conspiracy theorists, UFO sightings that happen in various parts of the planet are concrete pieces of evidence that suggest the possibility of alien activities on earth. And now, a new survey initiated by Daily Star has suggested that 64 percent of British people believe in the existence of aliens.

Britishers believe aliens live among us

According to the survey report, more than a third of Britishers believe that aliens are currently living with humans. The participants of the survey also suggested that aliens might be identical to humans, and that could be the reason why they go unnoticed.

It should be noted that Britain's first astronaut, Helen Sharman has also similar views regarding the presence of aliens on earth. Sharman believes that aliens are already living on earth, but ''humans simply cannot see them.''

Earlier, Luis Elizondo who headed Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification (AATIP) program had also revealed that the tic-tac UFO which baffled US Navy officials was far more advanced than any known human technology. Elizondo claimed that the UFO spotted by US Navy officials defied all laws of physics and performed some unbelievable maneuvers as it screeched across the skies.

Andrew Fraknoi, a professor of astronomy at the University of San Francisco's Fromm Institute also believes that aliens could be here on this blue planet, but they will be so alien and as a result, humans will not be able to find them.

"The intriguing possibility is they are, in fact, here, but we just don't know it," said Fraknoi.

When a space security chief talked about the existence of aliens

Another mind-blowing revelation about alien existence was recently made by Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief.

Eshed revealed that alien existence on earth is real, and he further claimed that an advanced alien species is working closely with world powers like Israel and the United States. The former space security chief also asserted that there is an underground base on Mars where alien and human representatives are there.