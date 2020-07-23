After Airtel and Jio, Vodafone Idea has launched eSim support for its customers in India, but this option is now available for the customers residing in Delhi, Gujarat, and Mumbai. It means the customers are no longer required to have a physical sim to use the mobile network on their cell phones.

Speaking about the eSIM technology, Avneesh Khosla, Director – Marketing, Vodafone Idea, said, "Vodafone Idea is excited to introduce eSIM technology for our postpaid customers which enables them to enjoy the benefits of convenience and flexibility of having more than one sim even on single sim device. We, therefore, believe that eSIM will provide an enhanced experience to our customers as it will enable them to do a lot more with their device."

The facility is available for the customers using Apple devices that include Phone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR.

The company has said that the service will be available soon on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold.

What is an eSim and how it works?

It is Embedded Subscriber Identity Module that is embedded inside your device. It is a digital SIM that allows you to use the network on a postpaid number without using a physical SIM.

eSim gives a better user experience for mobile users and gives extra space for manufactures to add new features in place of sim-card slots. It saves lots of space which enables them to try something new or make the device smaller.

This will be welcomed by telecom operators because they no longer require to manufacture a physical sim card.