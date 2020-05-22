Hot, vivacious and elegant, model turned actress Esha Gupta has swayed us with her performance in various films. A few days ago she made her digital debut in Goldie Behl's web show Rejctx 2 as a courageous police officer.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Esha Gupta spoke about her digital debut with Rejctx 2, what makes her stand apart from the usual cop that we have seen in Bollywood and acing her Muay Thai (Thai boxing) skills.

Excerpts from the conversation

What made you foray into the webspace?

I loved season 1 of Rejctx and wished I was part of the same. But nevertheless, I am glad to be part of the second season. It's been long since I wanted to move towards the web. The content excites me and wow! Look at the content that they are creating it's commendable. I have watched Ekta Kapoor's Mentalhood - what a fab show. Then I also watched Baarish season 1 and waiting to catch up on season 2.

What's your take on films skipping theatrical release and shifting on the web?

Honestly, TV and web will never ever die. People love watching shows and films with family. Same goes for films. It's a tough time but soon everything will be back with a bang.

Bollywood has seen a lot of female cops, how does your character stand apart?

Renne my character is a cop of today's times, she is educated and a woman who stands for what is right. She knows that she is marvellous at her work. She is strong and beautiful. And therefore the society doesn't like her and is made to feel bad about who she is. You know these days societies have an issue with confident people. That's the case with her but Renne comes out strong and liberated. I am thankful to Goldie that he had me in his mind while he was penning down the script. He wanted me to be the part of this show and told me, 'That you are hot and that comes naturally to you. Many girls pretend to look hot'. Goldie kept me in mind while writing the dialogues. It is great to see directors keeping actors in mind.

Are there high octane action sequences performed by you?

The story of Rejctx 2 is very crisp yet sharp. As I am an athlete and know kick-boxing. I learnt Muay Thai for a sequence in the show. Even though the shot was mere of 20 seconds they trained me for five days.

What keeps you occupied amid lockdown?

A lot of web show viewing, at-home exercises. I talk to my boyfriend and mum over video call. I was supposed to go back to Delhi but was shooting here in Mumbai when the lockdown was announced so I am stuck here.

Apart from Esha Gupta Rejctx 2 has an ensemble cast of Sumeet Vyas, Anisha Victor, Ahmed Masi Wali and many more. Directed by Goldie Behl the series is live now.