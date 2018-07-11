Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is currently being linked up with Hardik Pandya. The two have been tight-lipped about the rumours.

According to DNA, the couple doesn't want to make their relationship status public. The rumours had started after the two had a social media interaction.

A source revealed that Esha and Hardik mostly try to ignore the public attention and this is the reason why they both don't like to get clicked. Both are very close to each other and spend a lot of time together but like keeping things private. Esha and Hardik don't want to discuss their personal life in media.

A source had revealed to the daily, "Right now, both of them are hush-hush about their budding romance. They want to see how things turn out. They make their lunch and dinner plans secretively and want to avoid the public glare. Currently, they are in the phase where they are getting to know each other."

Earlier, Hardik was committed to Elli Avram but they broke up. Talking about the same, Hardik was quoted by DNA, "Elli wanted a commitment, while Hardik was looking for something casual. This led to a lot of arguments between them and they called it quits."

The two met each other at a party and have been dating ever since. Esha made her Bollywood debut with Jannat (2012) which also stars Emraan Hashmi. Esha will soon appear in Total Dhamaal.

Total Dhamaal is directed by Indra Kumar and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Ajay Devgan. The film is set to release on December 7.