The news of Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's separation has shocked one and all. The couple always seemed to be in love and had been together for over a decade before calling it quits. Ever since the news of their separation, stories and old interviews on how the two fell-in-love, got married and more having been grabbing the spotlight.

Emotional Dharmendra, Hema at Esha's wedding

One such video doing the rounds again is that of the Deol clan getting emotional at Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's wedding. During the vidaai, the He-Man, Dharmendra can be seen finding it difficult to control his tears. Esha too was trying to hold back her tears but failing at it. Esha had once revealed in an interview that Hema Malini had burst out crying after she had gone to her husband's home after the vidaai.

When Bharat heaped praise on Esha

The news of Esha and Bharat's separation also shocked everyone because the two always had the best of things to say about one another. "She takes care of my mother, her moods, she's gelled so well. Actually, Esha's always been gharelu though she liked to believe she was the boy of the house. She's caring and responsible. She's aware of what keeps me happy. I'm a foodie, I live to eat. And she sees to it that my favourite dishes are prepared at home," Takhtani had said in an interview.

Hema Malini called Bharat her 'son'

Hema Malini had also called Bharat and her young son-in-law Vaibhav like their sons. She had called herself grateful and thanked her daughters for bringing home two sons. Esha had revealed that the first time she made Bharat meet Hema the two of them hit-it off instantly. There was no bone of awkwardness between the two.

However, when it came to Dharmendra, it wasn't the same. Bharat had said in an interview that the Sholay actor asked him a list of things and questioned whether he would be able to fulfil those and only after he said was capable that he was given blessings.