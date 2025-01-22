Esha Deol might not have been that active in the Bollywood circuit, but the spotlight has always been on her for being Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter. The actress did a few films in Bollywood here and there but none of it could do justice to her acting prowess. However, more than her roles, she grabbed the spotlight for being a 'drug user'.

Revelation in Hema Malini's biography

A claim made by several publications back in the 2000s without any truth to it. Esha has revealed that the false accusations took a toll on her mental health and she was even ready to get a blood test done to prove her innocence to her family members. In Hema Malini's biography titled 'Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl' by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the Dhoom actress opened up about that phase of her life.

On drug accusations

"I would like to say that I am dead against drugs and I have never touched it. When that article (about her being a drug addict) came out, I was so depressed and hurt that I told my mom she could get my blood test done to check. I would have never done anything that would put my parents to shame," she reportedly said in the book.

Baggage of being a celebrity

The Na Tum Jaano Na Hum actress further said that she used to party and have a few drinks just like any other person her age. But whatever she did came under the spanner because of her being a celebrity and being the daughter of such industry veterans.

"Yes, I would party, I would have a few drinks with my friends, I had my share of fun and why not? That was the right age and time. At that age, everyone parties and drinks; the only issue was that I was in the public eye," she shared.