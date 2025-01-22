Esha Deol, Hema Malini
Esha Deol might not have been that active in the Bollywood circuit, but the spotlight has always been on her for being Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter. The actress did a few films in Bollywood here and there but none of it could do justice to her acting prowess. However, more than her roles, she grabbed the spotlight for being a 'drug user'.

Revelation in Hema Malini's biography

A claim made by several publications back in the 2000s without any truth to it. Esha has revealed that the false accusations took a toll on her mental health and she was even ready to get a blood test done to prove her innocence to her family members. In Hema Malini's biography titled 'Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl' by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the Dhoom actress opened up about that phase of her life.

On drug accusations

"I would like to say that I am dead against drugs and I have never touched it. When that article (about her being a drug addict) came out, I was so depressed and hurt that I told my mom she could get my blood test done to check. I would have never done anything that would put my parents to shame," she reportedly said in the book.

Baggage of being a celebrity

The Na Tum Jaano Na Hum actress further said that she used to party and have a few drinks just like any other person her age. But whatever she did came under the spanner because of her being a celebrity and being the daughter of such industry veterans.

"Yes, I would party, I would have a few drinks with my friends, I had my share of fun and why not? That was the right age and time. At that age, everyone parties and drinks; the only issue was that I was in the public eye," she shared.

