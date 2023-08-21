Esha Deol has opened up about her equation with father Dharmendra and how he resisted her decision to enter Bollywood. Earlier, Hema Malini had also spoken about Dharmendra not wanting Esha to enter the industry. The Dhoom actress called Dharmendra an "orthodox Punjabi father".

She went on to reveal that the her father, Dharmendra didn't want her to enter the film industry and it was a difficult challenge she faced. "I wouldn't say that they have it tough. Yes, there is a different level of challenge and boys too have their own set. As far as my father is concerned, he is possessive and orthodox, and for him, girls should be kept away from the world in a protected way. That was what he must have felt, also knowing how our industry functions. All said and done, we managed and how!"

When Hema Malini spilled the beans

Earlier, Hema Malini had also revealed that Dharmendra objected to his daughters going out. "Esha was interested in extra-curricular activities such as sports and dance. Like in our house, we used to do dance practice because of which she started liking it and wanted to be a professional dancer and even make her career in Bollywood. However, Dharamji didn't like his daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut and he had an objection to that," she had said.