Ericsson, the global telecommunications giant, has secured a multi-billion dollar deal for 4G and 5G extension from Bharti Airtel for its operations in India. This deal is a part of a multi-year agreement for 4G and 5G RAN products and solutions. Ericsson will deploy centralized RAN and Open RAN-ready solutions for network transformation, which will enhance network coverage and capacity for customers.

Ericsson will also upgrade the software of its currently deployed 4G radios, thereby improving the customer experience. Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel, stated that this deployment would significantly enhance the speed, reliability, and coverage of their network, ensuring an exceptional experience for their customers.

Ericsson, a global leader in 5G, currently powers 170 live 5G networks in over 70 countries. The company has been a trusted connectivity partner for Airtel for over 25 years, supporting every generation of mobile communications. Andres Vicente, Head of Ericsson South-east Asia, Oceania, and India, stated that this partnership extension reflects their shared vision to build a robust 4G and 5G infrastructure for Bharti Airtel to serve the connectivity needs of its customer base.

The latest Ericsson Mobility report projects that 5G subscriptions in India will reach around 970 million by the end of 2030, accounting for 74% of mobile subscriptions. The report also predicts that the 5G subscription will reach over 270 million by the end of this year, accounting for 23% of the total mobile subscriptions in the region. India, with its large-scale mid-band deployments, is expected to reach around 95% population coverage by the end of 2024.

The report also highlights the potential impact of AI, including Generative AI Applications, on uplink and downlink network traffic, driving potential mobile traffic growth beyond current baseline predictions. With the number of smartphone owners who use GenAI apps expected to increase in the next five years, the rapidly growing category joins existing use cases such as video calling, streaming, and online payments that smartphone users say they are willing to pay a premium for guaranteed performance.

The deal between Ericsson and Bharti Airtel also underscores their shared commitment to building an advanced digital ecosystem in India. This partnership is particularly significant given the rapid pace of 5G adoption globally and the projected growth of 5G subscriptions in India. It also comes at a time when the Indian government is undertaking one of the fastest and largest 5G infrastructure rollouts, with a cumulative investment expected to be over USD 50 billion from 2021 to 2025.

