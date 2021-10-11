India's key equity indices - S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - made gains during Monday's morning trade session. The 30-scrip Sensex traded at 60,123.47 points around 9.45 a.m., up 64.41 points or 0.11 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 60,099.68 points from its previous close of 60,059.06 points. Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,939.35 points, up by 44.15 points or 0.25 per cent. It opened at 17,867.55 points from its previous close of 17,895.20 points.

Reliance foray into power sector gives boost

Meanwhile, Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (Reliance), on Sunday executed definitive agreements with Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL), Khurshed Daruvala and Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL) to acquire 40 per cent stake post-money in SWSL.

In another development, Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has announced acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of REC Solar Holdings AS (REC Group) from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd, for an Enterprise Value of $771 million.