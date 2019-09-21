Virginia Giuffre, who was one of the many, who accused Jeffrey Epstein of child sexual abuse recently revealed that British royal family member, Prince Andrew had sexually abused her in 2001 when she was 17 years old.

In a televised show on NBC that will air this weekend, Giuffre said she was trafficked by former financier Jeffrey Epstein and was coerced in performing sex acts with him and his associates in exchange for payments when she was 15.

Calling the second oldest son of Queen Elizabeth "an abuser, a participant" who knew Epstein's sexual exploitation of her as a teenager, she said she was coerced into sex with Andrew at Ghislaine Maxwell's house.

"The first time in London, I was so young, Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and said 'you are going to meet a prince today," she told NBC's Dateline show.

Describing the incident, she said she had no idea that she would get trafficked to the Prince on that day. "And then that night Prince Andrew came to her house in London. And we went out to club Tramp. Prince Andrew got me alcohol. It was in the VIP section. I'm pretty sure it was vodka," she said.

Maxwell who has been accused of assisting Epstein told her in a car ride on that day that Andrew "is coming back to the house and I want you to do for him what you do for Epstein."

In the televised interview she stated that after the incident, she was abused by Prince Andrew twice later, once in Epstein's New York mansion and another time at his Virgin Islands' estate.

"He denies that it ever happened, and he's going to keep denying that it even happened — but he knows the truth and I know the truth," Giuffre added.

In a 2011 testimony against Epstein's for the child sexual abuse case, she had accused Andrew of "knowing the truth" of sex trafficking underage girls and had stated that he should be made to testify in the case, according to the Guardian.

She had also stated in a court proceeding in 2014 that she was made to have sex with Andrew and other friends of Epstein.

"A mistake and an error"

However, the court dismissed Giuffre's allegations on "immaterial and impertinent" grounds in 2015.

The Buckingham Palace has called the allegations "false" and "without foundation" and on the recent interview told CNN that "It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation."

Andrew who is the Duke of York and other accused in the sexual exploitation case have denied their connection to the allegations.

In an address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in 2015, Andrew publicly denied Giuffre's claims.

But last month the prince stated that he used to meet Epstein "infrequently" in 1999 and saw him once or twice each year.

He also revealed that he had stayed in several of Epstein's homes but he did not "see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to (Epstein's) arrest and conviction".

However, he stated that he regretted meeting Epstein after his release from Prison in 2010 and called it "a mistake and an error."

"I have said previously that it was a mistake and an error to see him after his release [from prison] in 2010 and I can only reiterate my regret that I was mistaken to think that what I thought I knew of him was evidently not the real person, given what we now know", he said.

Andrew's statement was met with criticism who demanded the Prince to give sworn testimony on the Epstein sex crime case.

Jeffrey Epstein was convicted in Florida state charges in 2008 of soliciting prostitution and of soliciting an underage girl into prostitution. He served 18 months in jail and due to a non-prosecution agreement deal in which FBI probe into the victims and powerful personalities who were complicit in Epstein's sex crimes was dropped.

He committed suicide in August at a New York jail after facing fresh child sex trafficking charges.