Epic Games, the renowned game publisher and developer, is retaliating against Apple's decision to kick off Fortnite from App Store - preventing downloads on iPhones and iPads. The iPhone maker removed the popular battle royale title from its app marketplace after the developer implemented its own in-app payment system that bypassed Apple's 30 percent cut for the listing, The Verge reported.

Now, Epic Games, through its lawsuit, is trying to establish Apple's monopoly and seeks to allow fair competition in mobile app distribution for third-party app developers. Epic Games is not seeking monetary compensation nor favorable treatment towards a single company.

"Epic brings this suit to end Apple's unfair and anti-competitive actions that Apple undertakes to unlawfully maintain its monopoly in two distinct, multibillion-dollar markets: (i) the iOS App Distribution Market, and (ii) the iOS In-App Payment Processing Market(each as defined below)," the complaint reads.

Apple vs Epic Games feud

Apple said Epic Games violated the App Store guidelines by pushing its own in-app payment system, which wasn't reviewed or approved by Apple. Epic argues that it's unfair Apple requires developers to use its payment methods, which gives Apple 30 percent of all in-app revenue.

Apple says Epic's apps have been on the App Store for a decade and have also benefitted from it - be its tools, testing distribution that all developers get. In fact, Apple said it was making "every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations so they can return Fortnite to the App Store."

It's not clear how the lawsuit changes those peace talks. But it's definitely not a sign of Fortnite's return to the App Store - at least for the time being. And, for those unaware, Epic has its own payment system in the Android version of Fortnite and Google is yet to take any action