Epic Games on Wednesday finally released its Battle Royale game Fortnite through the official Play Store on Android. The move comes after Epic Games' objection to paying 30 percent royalties to Google for listing the game on Play Store.

"Fortnite is now available on the Google Play Store," the company said in an official tweet.

Fortnite was launched for Android 10 in mid-2019. However, Epic Games decided not to include the game in Google Play Store to do away with the 30 percent cut.

Fortnite saga

Epic Games decided to launch the game for the Android platform last year in partnership with Samsung. However, the game was initially limited to some Samsung Galaxy smartphones, but later on, it was made available to other Android devices but via Epic Games' own app store.

Epic Games said that it is now going to release the game through an official Android channel, which means the company will now pay Google the 30 percent cut mandated by the Play Store for all in-app purchases.

Earlier, Epic tried to get an exemption to the 30 percent cut, calling the fee "illegal" for platforms with more than 50 percent market share.

With this move, Fortnite will be able to cater to a larger audience who can now directly download the game from Play Store instead of having to go through an alternate source. PUBG Mobile, which has been available on Play Store from the start, could feel the heat of this move, but it remains to be seen how players will flock to Fortnite.

(With inputs from IANS)