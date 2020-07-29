In any business offering products or services, the consumer remains the king. This is the reason why customer service comes at the top. The lesser you focus on this element, the weaker is your business prospects. Many reports including the one from Neztiva.com claim that 41% of US citizens stress adding a focus on customer service. In the current market, when we see the competition becoming bad to worse, one can rise with having exceptional customers. If you or your business is lagging in this area, Rup Singh can help you out to improve in it.

Rup Singh is a US-based businessman who started his professional life with a modest start. He gave up his dream to become a doctor to enter into real estate which remains his passion. He started working as a sales agent since he wanted some exposure in this field. In six years of time, he promoted himself from being a simple residential real estate agent to a competent commercial agent who has cracked many big and international deals. While working as a sales agent, he got the chance to learn things like prioritizing customer's needs rather than closing and making sales.

He practices a couple of things falling under customer service to make things work for him. He remains always transparent regardless of the nature of the customer. Besides, he has a habit of doing things right on time and several other things that make him the right man in his field. With his real estate consultancy group called "The Legacy Group, he is known to help many customers with his exceptional customer service that has made him crack 35 million USD last year in 2019. This was all possible with high-quality customer services in his work.