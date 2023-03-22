Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday was stopped by security for a routine check at the Mumbai International Airport better known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The director entered the Mumbai airport without showing his ID/papers and that's when the security guard stopped him. In a video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Johar was later trolled for being 'entitled' in the comments section.

The video shows Karan Johar walking past the security when the guard then calls him back and asks him to show the papers. While Johar struggled to find the ID in his bag, he eventually did show the papers to the security personnel and casually walked back inside.

The comments section under the video was filled with users trolling the filmmaker for his 'attitude'. "These people feel so entitled that they think there's no need to show documents or follow the rules!", while another added, "Attitude dekho iska (Look at his attitude)". "He was so busy doing his airport catwalk that he forgot to show his papers to the security guy!", read another comment. "What is this guy above law!!! Matlab he's flaunting arrogance," wrote another user.

Johar was recently in Kashmir for filming a song for his upcoming movie, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Sources informed IANS that the song to be shot in Gulmarg would be a tribute to renowned filmmaker late Yash Chopra, whose love for Kashmir is still unmatched by any other filmmaker from Bollywood.

Yash Chopra's last movie, 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', was also shot in Kashmir. Chopra's superhit films 'Kabhi Kabhie' (1976) and 'Silsila' (1981) were also extensively shot in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also stars veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

The romantic comedy marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years since his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, was released in 2016.

Initially announced to be released on Valentine's Week - February 10, the film has a new release date now- July 28, 2023.