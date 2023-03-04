Five months after the shooting of "Chahiye Thoda Pyaar", the crew of the "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" landed in world famous ski-resort Gulmarg of Kashmir Valley to shoot one of the songs of the movie.

Famous director Karan Johar along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt landed in Kashmir to shoot a song for the "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani".

The song, reports said, will be a tribute to the late filmmaker Yash Chopra. Ranveer and Alia will recreate the looks of Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor from the film Chandini, directed by ace director Yash Chopra in the late 1980s. Alia will be seen donning chiffon sarees', while Ranveer, for a change, will be seen in formal attire.

Reports said that many Bollywood directors are mulling over and rather are already in talks with the administration to seek the go-ahead to shoot scenes of their movies at different places in the Valley.

Alia shooting for the song in kashmir ?? pic.twitter.com/4Pdx0iXHYa — ā (@safeenafirdausi) March 3, 2023

Earlier Chahiye Thoda Pyar was shot in Gurez

In October 2022 noted filmmaker Onir selected Gurez for the shooting of his movie Chahiye Thoda Pyaar. It was the first movie that was shot in Gurez, which is close to the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Bandipora.

After peace on the border, authorities opened the Gurez Valley for tourism. So, once a preferred infiltration route of terrorists is now becoming the filmmakers' choice to shoot.

Bollywood directors have chosen Kashmir as the filming ground for many of their movies due to its picturesque landscapes. The shooting of many popular movies like Highway, Phantom, Fitoor, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raazi, Haider, 3 Idiots, and more happened in Kashmir.

In January 2021, Bollywood's big banners arrived in Kashmir giving a major shot in the arm to the tourism sector which was facing huge losses.

The visiting Bollywood team was comprised of a 24-member Bollywood delegation including members of the Ajay Devgun Films, the Sanjay Dutt Productions, Reliance Entertainment, the Rohit Shetty Films, the Zee Studios, the Adhikari Brothers and SAB (Marathi), the Endemol, Director Raj Kumar Hirani, and the Excel Entertainment besides several representatives from the Producers Guild, Mumbai.

Maiden film policy launched on August 5, 2021

On August 5, 2021, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the Union Territory's Film Policy to facilitate the overall growth of the film industry in the region, including setting up a film development council and revival of closed cinema halls.

The policy, launched at a star-studded event in the presence of actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, aims at establishing Jammu and Kashmir as the first choice of film shooting destination for filmmakers.

The policy has been worked out to promote the overall growth of the film industry in the Union Territory, setting up the Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council and providing hands-on access to the website for the talent pool and all shooting destinations.

"I invite filmmakers from across the world to come to J&K and explore the pristine beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, also avail a host of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, besides world-class facilities offered by the J&K Government", the Lieutenant Governor said while launching the film policy.

The government has set up a Single Window Clearance mechanism; prepared equipment, location, and talent directories, besides offering a host of incentives for filmmakers coming to the UT. The new policy also aims at maximizing the potential of promising local talent & creating livelihood opportunities for many.