Ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a star-studded grand bash last night to premiere their fashion film Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor, featuring an authentic collection of handcrafted couture and accessories.

The event was attended by several celebrities, including Radhika Merchant, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Uorfi Javed, Sonali Bendre, Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi, Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni, Natasa Stankovic, Gurfateh Pirzada, and many other stars. All the celebrities chose designs by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for the grand occasion.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Uorfi Javed

Social media sensation Uorfi has carved a mettle for herself, the stunning starlet recently did a gorgeous and bold photoshoot for an international magazine. Last month the actress wore a beautiful ensemble designed by the designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

And at last night's bash, Uorfi stole the show. The social media sensation, who also starred in the designers' film, wore a pre-draped red chiffon saree featuring a long pleated pallu, a low-rise waistline, a thigh-high slit, and a floor-grazing hem. A sheer blouse embellished with red gemstones, killer high heels, and a headdress encrusted with jewels.

She was seen clicking pictures with the actors and the designer. She gave a shoutout to Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan who was also present at the screening.

The actress took to her Instagram stories and mentioned that Babil Khan broke her head gear.

Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor looked elegant in an ice-blue creation from their eponymous label. The Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actor wore a beautiful kurta embroidered in intricate Chikankari work and sequins, featuring full-length sleeves, a scoop neckline and a flowy silhouette.

She completed the outfit with an asymmetric skirt and a heavily-embroidered net dupatta. She was beaming with joy and interacted with the paparazzi.

Radhika Merchant

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant wore a stunning saree from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's label. She wore a pink ruffled six yards with a heavily-embellished blouse.

Mom-daughter duo

Jaya Bachchan was surprisingly all smiles as she attended the bash with her daugther Shweta Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan chose a yellow chikankari kurti featuring intricate embroidery, sequin embellishments, full sleeves, scalloped borders, side slits, and a round neckline. She teamed it with matching yellow palazzo pants, and a scarf.

Shweta Bachchan chose a gold and beige embellished bodycon midi that had a back slit, tassel-adorned Dori ties on the back, a satin belt to cinch the waist, and a midi-length hemline.

Take a look at the inside pictures from the screenings.

Meanwhile, netizens trolled the stars for their outfits.

Paparazzo's comment section was thronged by netizens, some praised their favourite celebs while some mercilessly trolled the stars.

A social media user wrote, "Lagta hai koi museum... Open hua hai... .. Insano ko rkhne ka." (It seems a museum has opened).

Another one wrote, "Idk (I don't know) why same met gala wale pehnte to sab appreciate karte and yahan media hi aise portray krta h jaisa gunah Kiya ho usne." (If celebs wear these same outfits at Met Gala, they are appreciated but here in Bollywood people are trolling them.

The third one said, "Met Gala of Bollywood."