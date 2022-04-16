The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) on Friday has taken stark review of the current situation of the Kashmiri Pandits living in the valley with its prevailing atmosphere of fear and insecurity. While expressing deep anguish at the situation, GKPD highlighted the shortcomings of the PM Package, which was aimed at employing Kashmiri Pandits at large. GKPD also made important suggestions on how to end the draconian rules of employment.

GKPD's international co-ordinator Utpal Kaul and co-founder Surinder Kaul, in a letter addressed to the government, urged the Centre to take measures to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri Pandits still living in the Kashmir valley. It is alleged that the employees posted under PM package all over the valley have received threats to leave or die, a shocking reminder of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

GKPD questioned the framework of the policy, which is rendered ineffective without providing a safe working environment for the KPs. In addition to that, JKPD claimed that employees were required to sign an undertaking, which prevents them from seeking a transfer.

"This is a draconian rule, which does not exist anywhere in India. The sadistic pleasure drawn by the local administration by denying them equal rights as J&K Government employees by refusing them full pay and promotion avenues is clear testimony of the silent oppression against our community," JKPD said in a statement.

GKPD strongly remarked that the community refuses to be "tools of convenience" and its youth be regarded as "sacrificial lambs" to peddle a narrative of normalcy in the valley. "Our community with all our might and resources available to us will resist this. A global protest will be done to prevent the government from such "akin to crime" decisions," the statement said.

GKPD makes important suggestions

JKPD appreciates PM Narendra Modi's brave policies in terms of weeding out terrorism from the valley. But it also made two important and urgent suggestions in the PM Employment Package, that if implemented effectively, can be beneficial to the KPs still living in the valley.

To announce a comprehensive package for the Kashmiri Pandits still living in the valley. The package should have constitutional guarantees to provide security and an honorable life. To create a sense of security to PM Package employees while redressing the draconian rules in their rules of employment.

"Zero tolerance should be the governing criterion for both demands," it said.