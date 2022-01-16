Miffed over 'step-motherly' treatment being meted out to them by the higher-ups, junior engineers appointed in different parts of Kashmir Valley under Prime Minister's Employment Package warned to go on strike against 'discriminatory' promotion policies of the department concerned.

"The apathy of the administration towards the employees recruited under Prime Minister's package is quite undeniable looking at the sequence of events, which have taken place from last one year", aggrieved engineers mentioned in their representation given to the Principal Secretary, PWD (R&B) J&K.

"Keeping the Prime Minister's package employees out of the seniority list all of a sudden after rendering 11 years of service in 2021 and now promotion of juniors to the next higher position, by singling out PM package employees is nothing less than getting stabbed in the back", the representation reads.

"It is requested that the justice be delivered within a week failing which we may be forced to go on tool down strike besides coming over streets for want of justice", the engineers warned.

Engineers appointed under PM package deprived of promotion benefits

On January 14, the Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department issued an official order for the placement of Junior Engineers (Mechanical) from the 2012-13 batch as Assistant Engineers by ignoring engineers who were appointed in the year 2010-11 and are senior to the batch promoted.

All the junior engineers of the 2010-11 batch appointed under the Prime Minister's package were ignored by issuing promotion orders.

"The reason for the exclusion of PM package employees regarding their promotional aspects is still an enigma and best known to the government only", the engineers pointed out, adding, "If the government considers these posts to be supernumerary, then what steps have been taken by the government in last 11 years to absorb the post on a regular one and not keeping it to linger for an indefinite period."

Committee constituted in Feb 2021 yet to table its report

After repeated representation of the aggrieved junior engineers, a committee was constituted by the Chief Secretary of J&K on the directions of Lieutenant Governor in February 2021. The committee was asked to submit its findings within 15 days but the same is still awaited because authorities taking this matter casually.

The aggrieved engineers have asked the higher-ups that the placement of JE to AE (Mech) may be put on hold till the seniority of the 2010 batch is fixed at an appropriate position and promotions made accordingly as per revised seniority.

Attempt to derail return, rehabilitation of displaced community in Kashmir Valley

On the condition of anonymity some employees, recruited under the Prime Minister's package observed that discrimination being meted out to them was a deliberate attempt to derail the return and rehabilitation process of members of the displaced community in Kashmir Valley.

They alleged that some elements in the administration were trying to scuttle the entire process to accomplish nefarious designs of forces inimical to peace.

The package employees are entitled to all services benefits including seniority. They had applied against the posts notified by the Government of J&K and subsequently selected by the proper procedure through the Service Selection Board.

"It seems that either the Prime Minister's package means too little for the administration or it is a deliberate attempt to derail the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Migrants as boasted by the government", employees observed.