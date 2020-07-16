Rhea Chakraborty has been facing the wrath of netizens for being the girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput who was found hanging by the ceiling in his apartment. Since then, she had been at the receiving end of hate and criticism. Some even questioned her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt. And now, her haters have stooped to a new low. A certain Instagram user threatened Rhea of rape and killing her if she won't end her own life.

"I make sure u will b raped n murdered. U b***c commit suicide otherwise I will send people to kill u sooner or later!" read the message sent by the Instagram user to Rhea who shared the screenshot of the same.

Many such people had been criticising her by blaming her for Sushant's death. Her silence was considered as her weakness but Rhea has had enough of online abuse, bullying and unnecessary harassment.

She decided to put such things to rest and wrote, "I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet

I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet

I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet

But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don't commit suicide @mannu_raaut ?

Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment .

I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action .

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."

Rhea Chakraborty's heartbreaking note for Sushant Singh Rajput

For the first time since Sushant's demise, Rhea took to Instagram to express her state of mind and emotions through a moving note. She shared that she will never come to terms with Sushant not being around anymore, and said she is still struggling to face her emotions.

"Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore," she wrote on Instagram.

The actress continued, "I know you're in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would've welcomed "the greatest physicist "with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me."

Rhea also shared two photographers from the happy moments that the two spent together. In the pictures, they are smiling, beaming with joy and looks at peace in each other's company.

Rhea said that words can't express her real state of emotional turmoil

She said, "You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us.

"You loved everything with an open heart, and now you've shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you," she added, and signed off the emotional post by writing: "Eternally connected... To infinity and beyond".

On June 14, Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his domestic help, which left the industry and his fans shocked. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment.