It's been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise but people are yet to come to terms with the actor's untimely death. Despite his post mortem report suggested that he died by suicide, his fans were not convinced with it.

And while the Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case and have recorded statements of atleast 35 people, an ex-MP of Bihar named Pappu Yadav had written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah who has now forwarded his appeal to the concerned ministry.

Pappu Yadav took to Twitter to share a copy of the acknowledgement letter that he received from Amit Shah on his appeal to let CBI investigate Sushant's death.

Take a look.

Investigation on Sushant's death case

On June 14, Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his domestic help, which left the industry and his fans shocked. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment.

The police had found medical prescriptions in Sushant's room and it was then revealed that the actor was suffering from depression and undergoing treatment at the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.

According to a top police officer quoted by Navbharat Times in their report, so far, no evidence of any kind of professional conspiracy has been found by anyone in this case. He said that the entire case is about suicide adding that 'We have almost reached that conclusion as to why Sushant committed suicide'.

The officer said that Sushant was admitted to the Hinduja hospital for a week before the lockdown was imposed across the country. He was being treated for Paranoia and Bipolar disorder, he mentioned.