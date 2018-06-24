England take on Panama in a Group G match of Fifa World Cup 2018 at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday, June 24.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The Group D tie will start at 3 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST and 1 pm BST.

Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

England v Panama FIFA world cup preview

Following a last-minute winner from Harry Kane, England will be high on confidence as they take on a struggling Panama in Group G. The Three Lions are just a win away from cementing their spot in the Last 16 and will look to do so with more confidence than the game against Tunisia.

While Gareth Southgate believes his side are at a disadvantage following the leaked team sheet by coach Steve Holland, England will start as favourites for the clash high on confidence thanks to captain Kane.

All eyes will be on the English captain, but he will need all the support he can get if England is to put up a more convincing show. Rashford is expected to be part of the starting 11, in place of Raheem Sterling. Dele Alli, who was injured during the game against Tunisia is also expected to be dropped in favour of Loftus-Cheek.

England's campaign has been relatively low-key with lower fan turnouts than usual. While most link it to the tensions between the UK and Russia, Southgate is more focused on getting the job done, believing the lack of fans is due to financial constraints rather than political.

No advantage: Hernan Gomez

For Panama's head coach Hernan Gomez, the leaked team sheet offers no advantage for his side, in what he expects to be the 'toughest' match by far. Gomez said that because of the quality of England's side, the leak did not affect Panama's preparations or offer any advantages.

After being routed 0-3 by Belgium, the side will look to keep their World Cup hopes alive with nothing short of a victory, even a draw would see England qualify after Belgium made their way to the round of 16 following a 5-2 win against Tunisia.

Despite the routing, Gomez seemed pretty happy with his team's performance and is looking for the unfancied American nation to simply focus on playing good football, irrespective of the outcome.

Midfielder Edgar Barcenas believes Panama were outclassed against Belgium only because of their first-game nerves. He believes the debutants can put up a better performance this time around now that the stage fright has been overcome.

