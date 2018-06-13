Harry Kane's success at Tottenham has set huge expectations for England this year. What he lacks in experience, he makes up for with his form. Having scored seven goals in the last six games for England, Kane is keen to make his mark at the World Cup, and help England win the elusive title.
Name: Harry Edward Kane
Age: 24
Date of Birth: July 28, 1993
Place of Birth: London, England
Position: Center Forward
Height: 1.88m
Weight: 86kg
International Caps: 24
International Goals: 13
Shirt Number: 9
Current Club: Tottenham Hotspur
2017/18 Season stats:
- Premier League: 30 goals, 3 assists in 37 games
- Champions League: 7 goals, 2 assists in 7 games
- FA Cup: 4 goals in 4 games
Notable Achievements: Has scored the most number of goals in a calendar year in Europe (56 across all competitions) in 2017.