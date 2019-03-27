The speculations around Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding has started picking up momentum ever since Alia openly declared her love to boyfriend Ranbir in front of a large audience at the 64th Filmfare Awards that was recently held in Mumbai. And as by now every single person is aware about Alia and Ranbir's romantic relationship, rumours are now doing the rounds of the industry that the two will soon be taking their relationship one step ahead.

According to the latest industry grapevine, Alia and Ranbir are looking to make their relationship official with an engagement ceremony. It is being said that Neetu Kapoor, who is very fond of Alia, wants them to get engaged by June this year.

Neetu Kapoor recently took to social media to inform about Rishi Kapoor coming back to the country after a long time of treatment and recuperation in the US. A few days ago, it was reported that Rishi Kapoor's first priority after coming back to the country is fixing up a date to make things official between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Since Rishi Kapoor is expected to reach the country sometime in March end, the meeting with the pandit would take place in April where a suitable date for taking their relationship ahead would be confirmed in presence of the Bhatt family and the Kapoor family.

However, it is also being said that Alia and Ranbir want to buy sometime before taking the plunge at least until the release of their upcoming superhero film Brahmastra. The movie is slated to release during Christmas this year and the first look of Alia and Ranbir together from Brahmastra part 1 was released on March 27 online via Dharma Productions Instagram handle.

Alia has been bonding well with the Kapoor family and it seems like Neetu Kapoor has already welcomed the Raazi girl into their family. She recently posted a photo of Alia and Ranbir holding their respective Best Actor and Best Actress Filmfare black ladies in their hands while gazing into each other's eyes on stage. "AND moments like these make you forget all the stress congratulations so proud n happy," she wrote on Instagram post.

It remains to be seen whether Alia and Ranbir would treat their fans with a couple of engagement posts flaunting their rings on social media soon.