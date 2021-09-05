People who believe in Biblical prophecies strongly argue that the recent happenings around the world are an indication of an imminent world end. According to these believers, several signs are visible in the skies and the world indicating a doomsday, and they suggest that the clock has already started ticking for humans. And now, David Hareen, a Biblical scholar has predicted that a comet will collide with the earth in another 10 to 15 years causing complete devastation.

The second coming of Christ is imminent

In an exclusive interaction with Daily Star, Hareen revealed that Earth has faced several cosmic body close encounters in the past, and one comet will return within 10 to 15 years, causing massive destruction everywhere.

Hareen predicted that the end of the world will pave the way for the second coming of Christ. The Bible scholar made this theory after analyzing many of the most dramatic incidents in the Old Testament which include The Flood, the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah, and the Great Plagues of Egypt.

"I think it will be the 2,000-year comet which evidence indicates was present when a terrified Adam and Eve were driven out of Eden, around 4,000 B.C," Hareen told Daily Star.

The biblical scholar also added that Christians will be airlifted to heaven after this massive impact.

The arrival of Antichrist

A few days back, popular Christian televangelist Paul Begley had claimed that the world end will happen due to a volcanic eruption. He also added that the Taliban, along with China is working for the Antichrist who is trying to establish the kingdom of evil on planet earth.

Tom Meyer, a professor in Bible studies at Shasta Bible College and Graduate School in California, US had also claimed that the Antichrist is already here on earth, and is currently at work.

"The Unholy Spirit of the Antichrist is already at work in the world. Though the Antichrist himself, the embodiment of an unholy trinity, hasn't yet publicly appeared on the geopolitical world scene, Bible prophecy has been warning humanity for the last 2,000 years that the last hour is here. The chaos we are currently experiencing around the world will be nothing compared to the destruction that will be unleashed by the God of the Bible, and all this conceivably within your lifetime," said Meyer.