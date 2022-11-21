Fans of the 90s hit television series 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are deeply shaken by the untimely demise of their most loved star, Jason David Frank.

Reportedly, the actor died by suicide at 49 in Texas. He was best known for portraying Tommy aka the White Ranger in the hit show. Frank is survived by his four children.

Official statement released

"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed", his manager Justine Hunt said in a statement.

The news of frank's demise has sent shock waves to the nation; Hollywood celebs and fans pay tribute

Walter Jones, who played the black ranger in the show, spoke to TMZ and shared, "He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It's so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family. Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humour. We had our share of ups and downs but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him."

We just lost Kevin Conroy, now Jason David Frank is gone too?! My childhood idols and heroes are passing before my eyes. Rest in power to the greatest Ranger ever ? pic.twitter.com/qzJC7ajU7r — Garbage Supreme (@StooperSaiyan) November 20, 2022

There weren't too many that inspired me as a kid, but this man surly did. A true legend whose role transcended the small and big screen. You will truly be missed, but never forgotten. You are THE Power Ranger...Rest in peace Jason David Frank. Hero 4ever for me. pic.twitter.com/DFQBdLBVur — The Authentic Man AKA Godsonken (@khalilasbro) November 20, 2022

RIP TOMMY OLIVER ?



THE ONLY POWER RANGER TO BE THE WHITE RANGER, BLACK RANGER, GREEN RANGER AND RED RANGER TWICE!!!



REST IN POWER JASON DAVID FRANK!

? pic.twitter.com/wIoFWI857d — ✰seinenjump✰ (@seinenPUNK) November 20, 2022

Heartbreaking and unfortunate that both of these people that brought kids so much joy are no longer with us. R.I.P Jason David Frank pic.twitter.com/BzC5tmhxhy — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 20, 2022

Frank's talent agent Brian Butler-Au also shared a tribute on Instagram.

"Very sad to hear about my friend and client Jason David Frank's passing," Butler-Au wrote. "Jason was a martial artist best known for playing Tommy in the Power Rangers. He was a true martial artist and I had the pleasure of managing him for the fights he competed in. If anyone you know may be depressed please check on them."

Twitter is filled with obituary messages

Millennials who have grown up watching the iconic Power Rangers are in deep shock. Remembering the actor's power-packed performance a fan mentioned, "Growing up there was nothing cooler or more iconic than Tommy Oliver pulling up as the White Power Ranger. Rest in peace Jason David Frank they'll never be another."

Another one mentioned, "One of my VHS tapes broke because I kept rewinding this scene over and over again. Tommy joining the Power Rangers was the biggest thing for me as a kid. RIP Jason David Frank."

One of my VHS tapes broke because I kept rewinding this scene over and over again. Tommy joining the Power Rangers was the biggest thing for me as a kid.



RIP Jason David Frank#PowerRangers #GreenRanger pic.twitter.com/noyLWkrykz — Power Rangers Daily ⚡️- RIP Jason David Frank (@PowerRangersDay) November 20, 2022

Growing up there was nothing cooler or more iconic than Tommy Oliver pulling up as the White Power Ranger. Rest in peace Jason David Frank they’ll never be another???pic.twitter.com/RoFNyKD3qJ — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 20, 2022

The third one mentioned, "We just lost Kevin Conroy, now Jason David Frank is gone too?! My childhood idols and heroes are passing before my eyes. Rest in power to the greatest Ranger ever."

RIP Jason David Frank



You are and will always be my favorite childhood hero.#PowerRangers pic.twitter.com/C8yE5EtKrk — Power Rangers Daily ⚡️- RIP Jason David Frank (@PowerRangersDay) November 20, 2022

Professional work

After starring as Tommy Oliver in Power Rangers' original run, which lasted three seasons from 1993 to 1995, Frank went on to appear in Power Rangers Zeo, Power Rangers Turbo, Power Rangers Wild Force, Power Rangers Dino Thunder, Power Rangers Super Megaforce, Power Rangers Hyperforce, and Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, plus the 1995 and 1997 Power Rangers movies.

Jason David Frank was a professionally trained MMA brawler, who was well-versed in Taekwondo, Muay Thai, Judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He also fought professionally from 2008 to 2010.