Gautham Menon's much-delayed Enai Noki Paayum Thota is finally seeing the light of the day on Friday, 29 November. The Tamil film, which had hit the floors in 2016, has Dhanush and Megha Akash in the leads.

The movie has Sasikumar, Vele Ramamoorthy, Senthil Veeraswamy, Sunaina and others are in the supporting cast. The film has Darbuka Siva's music and Maruvaarthai along with Visiri songs have stuck the chord with the listeners. Enai Noki Paayum Thota has SR Kathir's cinematography, while Antony has edited the flick.

Story:

Enai Noki Paayum Thota is a romantic thriller in which Dhanush plays the role named Raghu, a college student. Megha Akash will be seen as Lekha, who has a strong character in the Gautham Menon-directorial. The story is about the hero landing in a chaotic situation after falling in love with a girl. How the whirlwind romance changes the hero's life forms the crux of the story.

Hype:

The Dhanush-starrer has generated a good buzz around it although the film is seeing a delayed release. The trailer and promos have made the viewers to have hopes on Enai Noki Paayum Thota. Will the film live up to the expectations? Check it out in the viewers' words below: