The moment every Indian waited with bated breath is here! Team India lifted the World Cup trophy. The victory has come after 11 long years. India defeated South Africa by 7 runs in the final to win the T20 World Cup 2024.

After winning against SA in the World Cup, India captain Rohit Sharma hoisted the national flag after India's historic T20 World Cup win at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

On an emotion-filled day, the team lifted the trophy and Rohit along with other teammates did a happy dance.

A round of applause for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 winning side - Team INDIA

Virat wrapped the flag around him and held the trophy

Rohit Sharma during the post-presentation heaped praises on Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya who helped India win their 2nd T20 World Cup after defeating South Africa by 7 runs in the final in Barbados.

"Nobody was in doubt with Virat's form. We know the quality he has, come the occasion the big players will stand up. Virat was holding that end up for us, we wanted someone to bat as long as possible. This wasn't a wicket where a new guy could come and play straight. That's where the experience of Virat comes through. I've been someone who has seen him play for so many years, but even I don't know how he does it. It is a masterclass. He backs his skills and he is a very confident lad," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

For the unversed, it was India's second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the legendary MS Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.